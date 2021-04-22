Modi punts responsibility to states as India records highest global single day infections

Ramanan Laxminarayan:

The country was locked down when the cases were only 500, simply because there was an understanding that it could simply not deal with the kind of upswing we're seeing right now a year ago, when the system was unprepared.

After September, the cases started coming down. And like with many other countries, people both in government and outside assumed that the worst was over and that India had crossed into some sense of herd immunity and the cases were not going to come back.

Now, that was obviously not true. In a country the size of India, even if you have 300 million infections in the first round, that still leaves over a billion people who have not yet been infected. And that's sufficient to have a second, maybe even a third and a fourth wave. And that's what we're seeing now.