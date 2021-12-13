Double your gift now
Moise assassination may be linked to what he knew about Haitian drugs, arms trafficking

It has been five months since gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Authorities have arrested 45 people, but have charged none of them with a crime. This weekend, The New York Times detailed a possible motive for the assassination. Nick Schifrin reports.

