Mojave Desert wildfire threatens California’s iconic Joshua trees

Geoff Bennett:

Firefighters are working to control the massive blaze known as the York Fire that has swept through the California desert and into Nevada.

A brief, but heavy downpour Tuesday helped containment efforts, which were about 35 percent as of this morning. But a wildfire of this scale did not used to be common in the Mojave Desert landscape, known for its unique vegetation and animal species.

Stephanie Sy explores what has already been lost and why experts say it's unlikely it'll grow back.