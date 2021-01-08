Momentum builds to remove President Trump from office

Lisa Desjardins:

That's right. This is something that is gaining momentum, as Speaker Pelosi herself put out in a statement today.

It looks like this, Judy. They are preparing possible articles of impeachment. There are different versions of this being drafted and working groups talking about it at the U.S. Capitol. One of the charges could be incitement to insurrection.

The schedule for that could be that those articles could be introduced as soon as Monday. If that happens, then the earliest a House vote could happen would be Wednesday. So, we need to watch that very carefully.

At the same time, we have some interesting developments on the Senate side. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, the Republican, has said — is calling for the president to resign. Even more, she is saying, if he does not, she will reconsider her allegiance to the Republican Party.

That is something that could change the balance of power in the Senate if she does it. It is a very strong threat.

One more thing, the concept of, could the president be impeached after leaving office? I'm told by some who are working on this issue at the Capitol this has — there is precedent for this. The secretary of war under President Grant was impeached after leaving office, was not convicted, for a variety of reasons, but was impeached. There is precedent, and it's something they're talking about.