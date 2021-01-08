Rep. James Clyburn: ‘Impeachment a tool for protecting our democracy’

James Clyburn:

Well, Judy, I don't believe we ought to run the country that way.

I think there are certain norms that we have to adhere to. I think there are certain laws that we have to obey. And we just cannot say, because it may have some political consequences, let's not do it.

That is not the way to run the country. I think we ought to do what we think needs to be done in order to protect the integrity of this democracy. And one of those, I believe, right now is to impeach this president.

Now, there's something interesting about impeachment. The more I read this stuff, the more things open up to me. One of them is this. When you are issuing pardons, I understand the president's got all kinds of authority to issue a pardon.

But if you read down, it says, one of the exceptions he doesn't have is in cases of impeachment. Now he's talking about pardoning himself. So, if he's attempting to pardon himself, and he's impeached, that might answer the question for us as to whether or not he can pardon himself.

So, there are a lot of things we need to take a look at in order to determine what we need to do to protect this — the integrity of this democracy. Already, Nancy Pelosi has been talking to the military leaders about what may or may not need to be done to keep us from getting enthralled in some kind of international conflict.

This president has demonstrated time and time again had that he no respect for the dignity of that office. He will do anything he thinks is necessary in order to protect himself, including taking this country to war. That, to me, is worth us getting involved.