Monarch butterfly declared endangered amid declining numbers

Last week, the monarch butterfly was officially designated as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Scientists estimate that the species' population has dropped between 20% and 90% over the last several decades. Scott Hoffman Black, executive director of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, joins Ali Rogin to discuss.
