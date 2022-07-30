July 30, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the PBS News Weekend, a Texas woman describes being caught up in the state’s abortion laws after she suffered a miscarriage. Then, we look at the much-needed support for millions of Americans still suffering after contracting COVID more than two years into the pandemic. Plus, the iconic monarch butterfly joins the growing list of species facing extinction.

