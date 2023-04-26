Montana Republicans bar transgender lawmaker from House floor for rest of session

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Republicans in the Montana House of Representatives voted to block Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr from entering the House chamber for the rest of the session. The party-line vote capped a week-long saga that began as the first transgender member of the state's legislature spoke out against a series of anti-trans bills being debated. Amna Nawaz discussed the development with Rep. Zephyr.

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

