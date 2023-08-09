Montgomery mayor discusses chaotic riverfront brawl and how to move forward

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris
Leave your feedback
A chaotic brawl on the riverfront in Montgomery, Alabama, has captured the attention of many Americans. It started when a riverboat was returning from a two-hour cruise and a private boat was blocking the dock. Videos of the fight that happened next have gone viral on social media and several people have been charged with assault. John Yang discussed the latest with Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
Support Provided By:
Learn more