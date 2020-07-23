Can MLB play ball and still avoid an outbreak?

Jeff Passan:

The league is trying to handle safety as best as it can.

But when you're traveling, when you're exposing yourself to different environments, when you're staying in hotels, when you're going on planes, when you're doing all of the things that NBA players and NHL players are not, you are exposing yourself inherently that you're going to come up positive for COVID-19.

And, look, even before, Amna, the Washington Nationals, the defending World Series champions, traveled, and Juan Soto, their star outfielder there tested, positive for COVID-19.

So, this is just the reality that baseball is having to deal with right now. It's understanding that, no matter what you do, no matter how often you test, no matter how many safety protocols you have in place, there are still going to be positive tests that come back.

And baseball needs to make the decision, are we going to continue playing through this? And the answer, at least so far, has been yes.