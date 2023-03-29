More states consider bills limiting which bathroom trans people can use

In 2016, North Carolina was in the spotlight when it became the first state to pass a bill barring transgender people from using bathrooms consistent with their gender identity. Recently, Idaho, Iowa and Arkansas have passed their own bathroom bills and Arkansas is on the verge of passing an even more restrictive bill. Laura Barrón-López discussed these bills and their impact with Jo Yurcaba.

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

Joshua Barajas is a senior editor for the PBS NewsHour's Communities Initiative. He also the senior editor and manager of newsletters.

