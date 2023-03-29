March 29, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, the former Starbucks CEO faces Congressional scrutiny over allegations of anti-union practices. Parents once again grapple with how to speak with their children about gun violence after the school shooting in Nashville. Plus, 20 years on, we examine the long-lasting impact of the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the ongoing debate about whether the war was justified.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch