Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, the former Starbucks CEO faces Congressional scrutiny over allegations of anti-union practices. Parents once again grapple with how to speak with their children about gun violence after the school shooting in Nashville. Plus, 20 years on, we examine the long-lasting impact of the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the ongoing debate about whether the war was justified.
Support Provided By:
Learn more