Most young Americans feel unsafe and support stricter gun laws, new survey shows

Laura Barrón-López
Sam Lane
A new survey of people between the ages of 14 and 30 is believed to be the first of its kind to explore young Americans' attitudes on guns. It comes as gun violence has killed more than 24,000 people in the U.S. this year. Cynthia Miller Idriss of American University's Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab joined Laura Barrón-López to discuss the results of the study.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.
