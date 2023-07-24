Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Monday on the NewsHour, unrest grips the streets of Israel as its parliament approves a measure to weaken the country's judiciary. New findings reveal startling connections between gun ownership, young Americans and white supremacy. Plus, UPS workers threaten to strike if union negotiations fail, a move that would ripple through the economy.
