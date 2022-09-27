Mother has Moment of Truth that leads to her rejecting conspiracy theories she believed

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Makenna Mead, Mississippi Youth Media Project
Makenna Mead, Mississippi Youth Media Project
Becky Wandel
Becky Wandel
Leave your feedback
Like millions of Americans, Karen Robertson of Iuka, Mississippi believed in conspiracy theories. But one day she had an experience that convinced her to challenge her beliefs. She spoke about that moment with student reporter Makenna Mead of Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s Youth Media Project. Their conversation is part of our Student Reporting Labs series on misinformation, "Moments of Truth."
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: