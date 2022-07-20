Mother of journalist murdered by ISIS discusses how the U.S. handles hostage situations

Judy Woodruff:

This week, President Biden signed an executive order to improve the administration's efforts to free the more than 60 U.S. nationals held hostage or who are wrongfully detained abroad. The new order aims to increase information to their relatives and to impose sanctions on the governments and terrorist organizations that hold them captive.

But some families say the administration needs to do more to bring their loved ones home.

To discuss this, I'm joined again here by Diane Foley, whose son James was an American journalist kidnapped in Syria in 2012 and killed by ISIS in 2014. Since then, she's been advocating for the freedom of Americans held abroad through a foundation that bears her son's name.

Diane Foley, thank you very much for being with us again.

And we always want to say to you, our heart goes out to you on the loss of your son, Jim, even though it's been eight years.

Diane Foley, Mother of James Foley: Thank you, Judy.

And that's partly what was heartbreaking for me today, to see so many families going through this again, Judy. It's heartbreaking.