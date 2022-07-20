July 20, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, the climate crisis remains in the forefront as historic heat waves grip the U.S. and Europe and President Biden considers declaring a national emergency. Then, Congress moves to codify federal protections for LGBTQ unions amid fears of Supreme Court actions. Plus, the mass shooting in an Aurora, Colorado movie theater still haunts survivors and relatives of the victims.

