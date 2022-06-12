Mothers in Somalia fight drought and famine to feed their children

Ali Rogin
Countries in the Horn of Africa are suffering from the ravages of climate change. Not only is the region's drought the worst in decades, but it comes after several consecutive seasons of little rain. Ali Rogin reports on hardest-hit Somalia, where people are fleeing their homes simply to find food and water.
