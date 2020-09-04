What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Mourning 5 individuals lost to COVID-19

As yet another devastating week comes to an end, we take the time to honor individuals who have fallen victim to the novel coronavirus, including a 29-year-old father and a 60-year-old flight attendant. Judy Woodruff shares five stories.

