Much of Africa is struggling with vaccine access. Should Western nations rethink boosters?

William Brangham:

Dr. John Nkengasong, thank you so much for joining us.

I wonder if you could briefly just give us a sense, continent-wide, how is the pandemic going in Africa right now?

Dr. John Nkengasong, Director, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Unfortunately, we are not winning the war against this pandemic in Africa.

As we speak, at least 32 countries are going through a very severe third wave. And about four or five other countries are actually witnessing a fourth wave.

And the background of this is that we have very limited vaccines that have been introduced on the continent. A population of 1.2 billion people have only seen one about 3 percent of the population fully vaccinated, which is unfortunate, if we imagine that our goal was to at least vaccinate up to 60 percent of our population by next year.

So, I think it is a very unfortunate situation we are witnessing in Africa.