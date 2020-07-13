Murder of Vanessa Guillen puts spotlight on abuse in the U.S. military

The disappearance and murder of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen has sparked an outpouring of stories from other service members. Mostly female, they say that they also experienced sexual harassment and abuse in the ranks, but felt that the military’s reporting system was not built to help them. Nick Schifrin reports and talks to retired Lt. Col. Geoffrey Corn and former Capt. Melissa Bryant.
Amna Nawaz:
The disappearance and murder of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen has sparked an outpouring of stories from mainly female service members with one common thread.
Like Guillen, they experienced sexual harassment and abuse in the ranks, but felt that the military's reporting system wasn't built to help them.
In a moment, Nick Schifrin speaks with two experts about what needs to change.
But, first, he has some background on Guillen and the stories of women, in their own words, who are part of the hashtag #IamVanessaGuillen movement.
Nick Schifrin:
Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old when she died.
Her family says she's always wanted to be in the military to protect the country, but they say the military failed to protect her. Guillen told them that she'd been harassed by a higher-ranking soldier, but, because of a culture of fear at the base and in the Army, she felt too afraid to report it.
She went missing on April 22. Her body was found more than two months later. She'd been struck by a hammer, burned, and partially dismembered. The police zeroed in on the man the family says was her harasser, Aaron Robinson. When they approached him, he died by suicide.
Outside Fort Hood, there's a memorial for Guillen, and in Houston a march calling for justice and accusing the military of failing to defend its female service members.
On Thursday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper admitted the military could do better.
Sec. Mark Esper:
We have made a lot of progress over 10 years, but nowhere near we need to be.
We need to get zero tolerance of sexual harassment and sexual assault. And we need to make sure everybody in our ranks knows where they can go to for help, where they can find help.
Nick Schifrin:
Congress has a major piece of legislation called the Military Justice Improvement Act that would remove the chain of command from the decision to prosecute sexual harassment and abuse claims.
But this moment is different. The viciousness of the crime, and a social media campaign with the hashtag #IamVanessaGuillen, has highlighted what countless female veterans say, that Guillen's story, sadly, is not unique.
We spoke to half-dozen veterans, women victims of sexual harassment or assault, who say they were initially silenced, but, thanks to Guillen, they are silenced no more.
Joanna Sweatt:
My name is Joanna Sweatt, and I am a United States Marine Corps veteran.
Tiffany Summa:
My name is Tiffany Summa. I was and — or I am an Army veteran.
Renee Yessman:
My name is Renee Yessman.
Stephanie Flores:
My name is Stephanie Flores.
Ashley Martinez:
My name is Ashley Martinez.
Jorgina Butler:
My name is Jorgina Butler.
Ashley Martinez:
Two months into my duty assignment, I was raped by another soldier.
Jorgina Butler:
I was sexually assaulted by someone I knew.
Renee Yessman:
In October of 2016, I was at a party off base with some of my friends, and then I just remember waking up on my front yard.
-
I was wearing brown sweat pants and a tan Army T-shirt. And the next evening, I woke up, and I was not wearing that. And I had blood on me and I was covered in vomit.
-
On my ship, I personally experienced sexual harassment from my direct supervisor, right? And it was a lot of sexist comments, a lot of sexual language and comments towards me.
-
I didn't even know about the assault, the act or anything. That's how blacked out I was.
-
They made me actually call the male that they found his DNA. It took me an hour to build up the courage to even pick up the phone. I was scared. I was crying.
-
They had all the evidence of him saying, yes, I — yes, I do remember that night. Yes, I did do that.
And they still, for some reason, said there was not enough evidence. I chose, like Vanessa, not to report it. Like a lot of people say, the only difference between me and her story is that I walked away alive.
Ashley Martinez:
With the Vanessa Guillen's story, I think I saw myself in her. I was a young Hispanic enlisted soldier. I was also too scared to tell my mother my attacker's name.
-
I went to my chain of command, and I told them what happened and I was immediately told to bury this.
-
They made me feel like I wasn't a victim, that it was me that initiated it by going to a party. And they kicked me out for having PTSD, and he stayed in.
-
The first thing that they told me was like, well, you are new to the military. No one is going to believe you or nothing is going to get done.
-
The first questions that I were asked were, were you drinking? How much were you drinking? And what were you wearing?
I ended up dropping the case, because I didn't feel comfortable prosecuting my attacker, because I didn't have faith in the system.
-
My two friends thought that it was appropriate to go speak to one of our school instructors who happened to be on duty that day. He had a very candid conversation with me about how that would negatively affect my life if I were to report such a crime.
-
I would like the "What were you wearing?" to stop. "What did you do?"
Because, in reality, there's no — there's no way to protect yourself against somebody who has this in their mind to do it.
-
I really started to experience debilitating migraines. Eventually, I was medically discharged because I was unable to perform my daily duties. I still live with the trauma every day.
-
I still go to therapy every week. I'm on a lot of medications to sleep, to have no nightmares, to function normally. I have a service animal.
-
I went to the E.R. And that's when I started to just like unreal — reveal a lot of the things that was happening to me, like a suicide attempt with alcohol and pills.
-
I know that we all signed up for, and we have to really accept the reality that we may die fighting for this country overseas. But we did not sign up for to be sexually harassed and sexually abused by our own fellow soldiers who we are supposed to fight alongside.
I would really like to see some more accountability. I don't know how it's possible that Vanessa was missing for over a month in an institution where supervisors are supposed to have accountability of their soldiers at all times of day.
-
You can't investigate yourself. And that's what Fort Hood does. They sent the cases back down to the unit to investigate themselves.
-
What a lot of the survivors and I have discussed is wanting a separate civilian entity that only deals with military sexual trauma.
I shared under the hashtag, and hundreds of people have been in my inbox through Facebook and Twitter wanting to share their stories with me. And for a lot of them, it's the first time they have ever shared their story.
-
You can't demote me. You can't kick me out of anything anymore. So, me using my voice might protect somebody else.
-
So, why is sexual harassment so prevalent in the military, and what can be done about it?
For that, we get two views.
First, retired Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Corn was a former Army lawyer who now teaches criminal law and national security at South Texas College of Law. And former captain Melissa Bryant served nine years in the Army as an intelligence officer, including in Iraq. She's now a veterans advocate and a legislative and policy consultant.
Welcome to you both to the "NewsHour."
Secretary Esper was quoted earlier saying that they had made some progress. And I want to list some of the things the military has done over the last few years. DOD is now required to release sexual assault data every year. There's now mandatory training for all service members on what is sexual assault, how to prevent it.
Legal officers known as special victims advocates are assigned to people to report — who report sexual assault. And the chain of command at the colonel or Navy captain level have to be notified of sexual assault cases.
Melissa Bryant, have those changes made a difference?
Capt. Melissa Bryant (retired):
Those gradual changes were absolutely necessary for improved justice. It's been gradually implemented by DOD, but it still doesn't take away influence out of the hands of commanders and put it into those special prosecutors that you just mentioned.
The fact that Vanessa Guillen stated to her family that she feared retaliation means that it has not been enough. And we need to take that unlawful command influence out of the military justice system when we're talking about sex crimes like this.
-
Geoffrey Corn, Geoffrey Corn: do you think those changes have made a difference?
-
Lt. Col. Geoffrey Corn (retired):
I mean, they absolutely have made a difference.
And one of the differences has been the increased number of reports of sexual misconduct in the military, which is a double-edged sword, because the military is criticized because of increased sexual assault numbers. But those numbers reflect an increase in reporting.
I don't think they reflect an increase in the propensity of these offenses to occur.
Look, nobody, nobody in uniform deserves to suffer the way these women suffered. And there are male victims as well. But there is no evidence that there is a substantial amount of command influence that's implicating the willingness of these convening authorities to send cases to trial when they're presented to them.
The challenge has been getting them notified of these incidents, which is why, as you noted, DOD imposed a requirement that all incidents of sexual misconduct be reported up to the colonel or captain level. That's to ensure that junior level commanders don't sweep them under the rug.
-
But when you're looking at the fact and you're looking at the overwhelming anecdotal evidence that unfortunately does not get captured by the reporting, then that's when we recognize that there is a very real fear of retaliation that still exists.
There is a very real command influence that exists over said commanders. And so, yes, while that may be elevated, that convening authority decision, to two- and three-star general officer, flag officer rank, it still does not improve the issue of bias. That bias is still there.
We need to be able to ensure that any form of bias whatsoever, implicit bias, has been removed from the chain of command and removed from the — from anywhere within the procedures for any pending trial.
-
Geoffrey Corn, you mentioned increased numbers.
Just to put a number on that, Protect Our Defenders say sexual assaults jumped 38 percent from 2016 to 2018. And, also, there are surveys that show underreported assaults have also grown. So, is that not an indication that the problem is, in fact, getting worse?
-
It is actually a manifestation that the efforts to enhance the probability of reporting have been improved.
And I think there's a point of consensus between me and Melissa. And I can tell you, as a private, the idea that I would go make a report against my sergeant or my captain or my lieutenant was inconceivable.
The institution, by its very nature, makes reports by subordinates to superiors extremely difficult, particularly when they perceive there's misconduct. So there is a lot of work that continues and needs to continue to give soldiers, airmen, Marines and sailors at every level the absolute confidence that they are — if they're candid and honest about an accusation of misconduct, they will not be subject to retribution.
-
Listen, I was a 20-year-old cadet who was at Fort Hood with an M.P. unit. I can understand what — the pressure that a specialist like Vanessa Guillen could feel.
The reason why you need this is because we live and work among one another. And that's why you need to remove that bias. We need to be able to ensure that that survivor is able to come forward and not face any one necessarily from their unit who may have undue influence over the outcomes of justice.
-
Melissa Bryant, Geoffrey Corn, we will have to leave it there. Thanks very much to you both.
-
Thank you.
-
Thank you.
