Murder of Vanessa Guillen puts spotlight on abuse in the U.S. military

Amna Nawaz:

The disappearance and murder of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen has sparked an outpouring of stories from mainly female service members with one common thread.

Like Guillen, they experienced sexual harassment and abuse in the ranks, but felt that the military's reporting system wasn't built to help them.

In a moment, Nick Schifrin speaks with two experts about what needs to change.

But, first, he has some background on Guillen and the stories of women, in their own words, who are part of the hashtag #IamVanessaGuillen movement.