‘Teachers are scared’ to be in school, Florida educator says

Amna Nawaz:

Even as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, some political leaders, and many parents are pushing for a wider reopening of schools, some officials are worried about the risks.

Today, California's two largest school districts, the Los Angeles and San Diego unified systems, said they will only do instruction remotely this fall. Between the two districts, that affects roughly 825,000 students.

In Florida, where infections remain very high, the state's education commissioner wants schools physically open five days a week. Some districts are now looking at hybrid models instead.

We get reaction to all this from the president of the teachers union there. Fedrick Ingram is with the Florida Education Association, and he joins me now.

Mr. Ingram, welcome to the "NewsHour."

So, your union represents thousands of teachers. You yourself are a teacher. What's your assessment? Will the schools be ready for students next month?