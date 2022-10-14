Musk says SpaceX can no longer fund internet service Ukrainian military uses in war

Felicia Schwartz:

So, beginning last month, Ukrainian troops started telling us about what they described in some places as catastrophic outages that have gotten in the way of their efforts to take territory back.

I think there's — I think we're kind of still trying to get to the bottom of what's going on here. Ukrainian officials have said to us they suspect there might be geographic limits that SpaceX is imposing. Some of these outages kind of came as Elon Musk was tweeting about a peace plan for Ukraine that Ukrainian officials and lots of observers see as quite favorable to Russia. It would involve annexing territory that Ukraine has made pretty clear that they don't want to give up.

So, geo — what might be known as geofencing or geographic limits in some areas might be one explanation. Officials have told me that Russian jamming might account for some of it as well. Perhaps Musk or — and SpaceX don't want Russian forces to be able to use the system, so they're being cautious about turning it back on in places that Ukrainian troops have arrived.

But, definitely, it's had a big effect on the battlefield. And since we wrote that original story, we have heard that at least some of these affected units have been turned back on. But I think it will be very crucial in the days ahead that these troops can stay connected as they're making gains or trying to make gains in the south and are making gains there.