Friday on the NewsHour, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk threatens to stop funding an internet service that the Ukrainian military has been using in its fight against Russia. Chinese President Xi Jinping prepares to tighten his grip on authority at an upcoming Communist Party gathering. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the Jan. 6 Committee's decision to subpoena former President Trump.
