N.C. Republican explains why he now supports Medicaid expansion after years of opposing it

Geoff Bennett:

Since the Affordable Care Act was implemented more than a decade ago, 39 states have expanded Medicaid, the public insurance program that provides health coverage to low-income Americans.

North Carolina is not one of those states. One of the obstacles had been Phil Berger, a Republican and president pro tem of the state Senate, but he changed his mind last year. And now that the state legislature has reconvened, Medicaid expansion is a top priority.

North Carolina state Senator Phil Berger joins us now.

Thanks for being here.

And our team looked up a press release issued a decade ago this week in which you said of expanding Medicaid: "Saddling our citizens with the enormous costs of a new federal bureaucracy and entitlements is simply not the way."

What were your primary objections to expanding Medicaid at a time? And, ultimately, why did you change your mind?