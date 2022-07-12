NASA’s Webb Space Telescope offers a window into the cosmos

Judy Woodruff:

NASA shared new revelations today from the James Webb Telescope, the largest space observatory ever made. The incredible images capture distant galaxies, new stars and planets, and the farthest look into the birth of the cosmos ever recorded.

Our science correspondent, Miles O'Brien, is here to break it all down.

So, hello, Miles.

Tell us what it is about this James Webb Telescope that enables it to see farther in distance and further in time than the Hubble could.