July 12, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection focuses on connections between the violence perpetrated by the mob and former President Trump. Then, new video shows inaction by dozens of police officers in Uvalde, Texas, amid the school shooting rampage. Plus, NASA releases new photos from the Webb Space Telescope, including never-before-seen nebulas and galaxies.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: