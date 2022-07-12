Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Tuesday on the NewsHour, the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection focuses on connections between the violence perpetrated by the mob and former President Trump. Then, new video shows inaction by dozens of police officers in Uvalde, Texas, amid the school shooting rampage. Plus, NASA releases new photos from the Webb Space Telescope, including never-before-seen nebulas and galaxies.
