National monument dedicated to Emmett Till amid debate over how to teach race and history

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Laura Barrón-López
Laura Barrón-López
Tess Conciatori
Tess Conciatori
Ali Schmitz
Ali Schmitz
Leave your feedback
A new national monument dedicated to the murdered teenager Emmett Till and his mother honors three sites critical to Till's story, and central to the birth of America's civil rights movement. The announcement comes in the middle of a heated debate over how best to teach children about race and American history. Laura Barrón-López reports.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more