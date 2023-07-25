National monument dedicated to Emmett Till amid debate over how to teach race and history

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

By —

Ali Schmitz

Audio

A new national monument dedicated to the murdered teenager Emmett Till and his mother honors three sites critical to Till's story, and central to the birth of America's civil rights movement. The announcement comes in the middle of a heated debate over how best to teach children about race and American history. Laura Barrón-López reports.

Listen to this Segment

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

@tkconch
By —

Ali Schmitz

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch