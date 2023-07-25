July 25, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, a study provides evidence climate change is a definitive factor in the heat wave gripping much of the world. Uncertainty grows at the border after a judge blocks a key part of the Biden administration's asylum policy. Plus, on the front lines in Ukraine, the grinding counteroffensive continues with incremental progress as soldiers and medics face the horrors of war.

