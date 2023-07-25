Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, a study provides evidence climate change is a definitive factor in the heat wave gripping much of the world. Uncertainty grows at the border after a judge blocks a key part of the Biden administration's asylum policy. Plus, on the front lines in Ukraine, the grinding counteroffensive continues with incremental progress as soldiers and medics face the horrors of war.
Support Provided By:
Learn more