National Urban League’s ‘State of Black America’ report shows consistent disparities

John Yang:

Judy, since 2005, the National Urban League has released an annual Equality Index to compare how Black Americans are doing in comparison to white Americans.

This year, the index shows that Black Americans get only 73.9 percent of what white Americans enjoy, not much different from what it found in 2005. While there have been significant gains in some areas like economics and health circumstances, both up about 10 percentage points since the first report, in other areas, like social justice and civic engagement, Black Americans have lost ground, according to the report.

Marc Morial is the president and CEO of the National Urban League. And he joins us from Atlanta, where he released the report earlier today.

Mr. Morial, thanks for joining us.

What does it say that, in — it's been almost two decades since 2005, and yet the overall index number is virtually the same?