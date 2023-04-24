Nations scramble to evacuate their citizens from Sudan as fighting intensifies

The U.S. says it is facilitating the evacuation of civilians from Sudan where more than 400 people have died since fighting started 10 days ago. Drones and other military assets are flying over the route north to Egypt, but the U.S. does not have any military personnel on the ground since evacuating embassy staff to Djibouti over the weekend. Nick Schifrin discussed more with Sen. Chris Coons.

