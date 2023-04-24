Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Monday on the NewsHour, how Tucker Carlson became a leading voice for the far-right and what his departure from Fox means for media and the Republican party. Foreign governments scramble to evacuate their citizens from Sudan as fighting intensifies between the army and paramilitary forces. Plus, Arkansas's Republican lieutenant governor weighs in on the debate over access to abortion medication.
