NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on unity in the alliance and support for Ukraine

Leave your feedback
This week the Biden administration authorized another $700 million in military aid for Ukraine as its war to fend off Russia's invasion grinds into its fourth month. The U.S. has helped bring together NATO in ways not seen in recent years to support Ukraine militarily, but some cracks are starting to show. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg joins Nick Schifrin to discuss.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: