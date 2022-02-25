NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg on the war in Ukraine: ‘Russia has to pay a high price’

Jens Stoltenberg:

Well, if there is any attack on any NATO allied country, like Poland or the Baltic countries, then the whole alliance will be there. That's the purpose of NATO, one for all, all for one.

And, in a way, to make sure that there is no room for miscalculation in the Kremlin, in Moscow, about that, we have increased the presence of NATO troops in the eastern part of the alliance. So, NATO will be there from day one with significant capabilities.

But what has happened in Ukraine has already created a new normal for European security. This is changing the way we can think about engaging with Russia and will have some long-term consequences, both when it comes to our deterrence posture, the need for forces, troops throughout the alliance, but also how to engage with Russia in the future, because Russia has proven that they are willing to use force to get their will.

And that is undermining core principles for European security, which has been of great importance for many decades.