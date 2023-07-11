NATO summit starts with Ukraine seeking path to join alliance

Laura Barrón-López:

Amna, today, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to us reporters ahead of the first day, saying there were extensive conversations in the days leading up to this summit between the United States, Turkey and Sweden, and that the White House repeatedly pressed Turkey to grant that accession for Sweden as quickly as possible.

Also, as a part of this, Amna, I was told by a number of senators today who were here on a bipartisan CODEL at the summit that they were pleased that they heard that Greece was involved in those conversations. And they were happy about that because of the fact that Greece had some reservations about these F-16s being transferred over to Turkey and potentially being used in their maritime border dispute.