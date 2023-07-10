U.S. ambassador to NATO discusses future of alliance ahead of crucial summit

Laura Barrón-López:

Ambassador Julie Smith, thank you so much for joining the "NewsHour."

News today out of Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said today that NATO allies have reached a consensus to remove the Membership Action Plan requirements, such as military and democratic reforms, for Ukraine's pathway to a NATO membership. That conceivably would fast-track their membership, right?

So what's stopping Ukraine from becoming a full member now?

Julianne Smith, U.S. Ambassador to NATO: Well, first of all, on the question of the Membership Action Plan, that is something that some new members or newly added members have used on their path to membership.

It is not always the case that aspirants use that program. Finland and Sweden are not working through a Membership Action Plan. But we are — we, the United States, we support lifting that particular requirement for Ukraine. And I don't want to get ahead of any of the summit deliverables. So I'm not going to get into the details of what the actual communique will say.

But that is something that allies have been looking at. In terms of what stands between Ukraine and membership, obviously, our focus right now is on helping the Ukrainians end this war. Putin could end it today if he so desired. We're continuing to get practical support into the hands of the Ukrainian military commanders.

And we will be looking at some of the ongoing reforms that the Ukrainians have been undertaking to qualify for NATO membership.