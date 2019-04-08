Netanyahu faces tough political battle in competitive Israeli election

Judy Woodruff:

One leader who welcomed today's announcement by the U.S. was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel and Iran are longtime foes, and Netanyahu tweeted to President Trump in Hebrew: "Thank you for responding to another important request of mine which serves the interests of our countries and countries of the region."

As it happens, Israel holds hotly contested elections tomorrow that will decide whether Netanyahu wins another term as prime minister.

We sent John Yang to find out what's at stake for the nation of Israel and for the political and personal fortunes of Netanyahu himself.