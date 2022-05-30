New book examines the most notable political speeches that were never given

Leave your feedback
Gen. Dwight Eisenhower’s prepared remarks if D-Day failed, and warnings President John F. Kennedy would have issued in Dallas had he not been assassinated are among many potential addresses examined in a book, "Undelivered: The Never-Heard Speeches that would have Rewritten History." Amna Nawaz spoke with author Jeff Nussbaum, President Biden's former senior speech writer, to learn more.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: