What the Biden administration learned from past presidents about military aid in Ukraine

Amna Nawaz:

This week, the United States authorized one of its largest arms packages yet for Ukraine. The $800 million worth of weapons is designed to help Ukraine in what's expected to be a large upcoming battle in Eastern Ukraine.

The question of whether to arm Ukraine is one that has challenged American policymakers for years.

Ali Rogin has a look back at how recent presidents have dealt with that question, and what lessons the Biden administration learned from them.