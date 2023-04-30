New book highlights the work and perspectives of underrepresented photographers

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
A 2018 survey found that only 18 percent of photojournalists worldwide were women. Women Photograph is a nonprofit group working to elevate more female and nonbinary photographers. Founder Daniella Zalcman joins John Yang to discuss a new book published by the nonprofit, “What We See: Women and Nonbinary Perspectives Through the Lens.”
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
