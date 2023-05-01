New book ‘Merchants of the Right’ explores culture surrounding guns in America

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Sam Lane
Sam Lane
Leave your feedback
This weekend's mass shooting in Texas is yet another stark reminder of the pervasiveness of guns in American society. There are hundreds of millions of firearms in circulation in the U.S. A new book, "Merchants of the Right: Gun Sellers and the Crisis of American Democracy," explores some of the forces behind that saturation and the political culture that goes with it. William Brangham reports.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.
Support Provided By:
Learn more