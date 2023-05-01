New book ‘Merchants of the Right’ explores culture surrounding guns in America

This weekend's mass shooting in Texas is yet another stark reminder of the pervasiveness of guns in American society. There are hundreds of millions of firearms in circulation in the U.S. A new book, "Merchants of the Right: Gun Sellers and the Crisis of American Democracy," explores some of the forces behind that saturation and the political culture that goes with it. William Brangham reports.

