New book shows how failure to implement quick, accurate testing compounded COVID’s spread

William Brangham:

As we near two years since this coronavirus first emerged, plenty of questions still remain as to why the U.S. suffered so badly compared to other nations. Why did this virus not only kill so many Americans and cause so much emotional and financial ruin, but why did it divide us so badly?

A new book is out that tries to address some of these questions. It's called "Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic."

And it's by Dr. Scott Gottlieb. He ran the Food and Drug Administration from 2017 to 2019. And he joins me now.

Dr. Gottlieb, thank you very much for being here.

There are so many elements that you recap in this book, China's secrecy, our fixation on focusing on the flu, rather than a coronavirus, failures of our stockpile, multiple, myriad mistakes made by different agencies.

But one of the failures that you keep hammering over and over again was our recurrent inability to do widespread testing. Can you remind us why testing is so important in the middle of a pandemic?