New book “Spies” chronicles war of espionage between U.S. and Russia

Calder Walton:

The first lesson, it seems to me, from the first Cold War in the post-war years is that Western governments can effectively be in a cold war before they know it, before they're prepared for it.

This was one of the things that came through loud and clear in my research for the book, that in the post-war years, Western governments were thinking about how they could try to continue relations with the Soviet Union in a good way, and, in fact, Stalin and his intelligence services had dramatically different ideas.

This, it seems to me, is exactly the same position that we're in with China at the moment. In recent years, there's been an attempt by which Western governments thought that, through economic development, China would perhaps democratize.

When you look at and understand the Chinese intelligence perspective, there was no such understanding that they wanted to be part of the Western club. They wanted to completely upturn the existing rules. And we're seeing that play out.

The second lesson is that the Chinese intelligence services are like the KGB on steroids. They conduct espionage in a far more sweeping way than even the Soviet intelligence services did. And the third lesson, it seems to me, Geoff, is that, although history is important, and I would argue and I paint a picture in the book about how we are in a new cold war, as far as intelligence is concerned, with China, the answers to this cold war don't lie in the past.

The future of this cold war and the intelligence and national security challenge for Western countries, including the U.S., from Chinese intelligence lies with commercial, open-source intelligence. I think that we need to set up a new open-source intelligence agency specializing in commercially available intelligence, not clandestine intelligence.