New book ‘The Aftermath’ examines the political influence and legacy of the baby boomers

Geoff Bennett:

The impact of the Baby Boom generation is impossible to ignore. The roughly 76 million people born between 1946 and 1964 have reshaped American society at each stage of their lives, crowding American classrooms in the '50s and '60s, filling the labor and housing markets decades later, ultimately leaving their imprint on our politics and institutions.

Philip Bump is a national columnist for The Washington Post. And he takes a closer look at the generation's impact. His book is "The Aftermath: The Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America."

Phil Bump joins us now.

It's great to have you here.

And when we talk about the Baby Boom generation, we're talking about the 76 million people that were born during that 19-year span. Their influence is really stitched into the fabric of modern-day America.

And you borrow an analogy in the book. You say: "When the Boomers entered the world, it was like a python swallowing a pig."

In what way? Why is that a fitting analogy?

Philip Bump, Author, "The Aftermath: The Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America": Well, I mean, it's certainly not a charming one.

But it is fitting, in the sense that you can imagine very easily this fairly narrow python that all of a sudden has this huge bulge in it. Not only does it have a huge bulge in it, but the bulge has to sort of work its way through the system.

And so your point about the 76 million people being born, the population of the United States in 1945 was only 140 million. So it is this massive increase, particularly in young people right at the outset of the Baby Boom, that forces the United States, the python in this analogy, to try and deal with the pig that has just swallowed.

And the important factor here is that the pig is still passing through the python. And we have now reached the point where Baby Boomers are older and retiring. And it's creating a new set of urgencies that the government has to deal with and that our society has to deal with.