New book ‘The Divider’ takes a look at Trump presidency and what led to January 6 attacks

Judy Woodruff:

Investigations of the January 6 Capitol attack are still under way.

But, as husband-and-wife reporting team Peter Baker of The New York Times and Susan Glasser of "The New Yorker" explain in their latest book, to understand what happened on January 6, 2021, it is necessary to understand what happened on January 20, 2017, the day President Donald Trump took office, and all the days in between.

And that is the focus of their book "The Divider," which is out this week.

And we welcome you both, Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, to the "NewsHour."

So, this is an eye-popping book literally from the first page, when you lay out your premise that that January 6 attack — and I'm quoting — "was the inexorable culmination of a sustained four-year war on the institutions and traditions of American democracy."

Peter, that is a stunning statement about the president of the United States.

Peter Baker, Co-Author, "The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021": Yes. No, it really is.

But that's the case here. January 6 was not an aberration. It wasn't an outlier. It was, in fact, predictable eminently, if you pay attention to everything he was doing up until that point. He tried to turn the institutions of American government into his personal political instruments, the Justice Department, the military.

And all of these efforts basically lead up to this moment where he's refusing to accept the democratic election in which he lost. And I think, to understand that, we have to understand what he was doing for four years. Nobody else has gone back to take that look.