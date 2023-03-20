New claim about Iran hostage crisis sabotage may change narrative of Carter presidency

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

By —

Cybele Mayes-Osterman

By —

Ali Schmitz

By —

Ian Couzens

Audio

In 1980, a prominent Republican sought to sabotage then-President Jimmy Carter's re-election by asking Middle Eastern leaders to get a message to the Iranians; keep the American hostages until after the election and Reagan will give you a better deal. That's according to a New York Times report. Jonathan Alter, author of "His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life," joined Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
By —

Cybele Mayes-Osterman

By —

Ali Schmitz

By —

Ian Couzens

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch