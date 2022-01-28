New documentary explores America’s ‘complicated’ relationship with Bill Cosby

Judy Woodruff:

In 2018, comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of sexual assault and given a three-to-10-year prison sentence. Last year, that conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which ruled that prosecutors had improperly used an earlier deposition by Cosby in which he admitted to drugging women.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said he had done so in a civil lawsuit, with an agreement that he would not face criminal charges.

Now a new documentary series looks at Cosby, the allegations against him, and his role as a major figure in American cultural history.

Jeffrey Brown has the story for our arts and culture series, Canvas.