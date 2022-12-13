New documentary ‘In A Different Key’ follows first person ever diagnosed with autism

Caren Zucker:

For me, it's in the last 20 years or so how broad the spectrum has become, and that when my son was first diagnosed, you didn't have television shows of speaking savants and doctors and and people who lived independent lives and which is great that we're seeing people with autism out there speaking and talking about their lives. But what we're not hearing at all anymore are people who have more profound autism, who can't speak for themselves. And the only people who can speak for them are their family members. And without their voices, they don't get heard at all. And that's almost half the population of the of the autism spectrum. And so part of our goal in this film was really showing everyone, again, the breadth of the spectrum and that there's so many different people and they come in all different shapes and sizes and colors. And you meet one person with autism, you've met one person with autism.