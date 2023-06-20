New drugs show small but positive results in fight against Alzheimer’s

After years of work, there is progress in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, the incurable brain condition that affects more than six million Americans. Several new drugs have shown small but positive results in reducing the cognitive decline associated with this disease. William Brangham discussed these advances and what obstacles lie ahead with Dr. Richard Hodes.

