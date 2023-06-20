New drugs show small but positive results in fight against Alzheimer’s

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris
Leave your feedback
After years of work, there is progress in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, the incurable brain condition that affects more than six million Americans. Several new drugs have shown small but positive results in reducing the cognitive decline associated with this disease. William Brangham discussed these advances and what obstacles lie ahead with Dr. Richard Hodes.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
Support Provided By:
Learn more