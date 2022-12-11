New exhibition explores the work of enigmatic musician Lou Reed

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Christopher Booker
Christopher Booker
Connie Kargbo
Connie Kargbo
Mori Rothman
Mori Rothman
Leave your feedback
As co-founder of The Velvet Underground in the 1960s, Lou Reed helped change the direction of music. As a solo artist, he challenged convention and never stopped experimenting. And through a new exhibition about his creative life at the New York Public Library, the enigmatic musician's work continues to challenge perceptions. Christopher Booker reports.
Watch the Full Episode
Connie Kargbo has been working in the media field since 2007 producing content for television, radio, and the web. As a field producer at PBS NewsHour Weekend, she is involved in all aspects of the news production process from pitching story ideas to organizing field shoots to scripting feature pieces. Before joining the weekend edition of PBS Newshour, Connie was a Peace Corps volunteer in Thailand where she trained Thai English teachers.
Mori Rothman has produced stories on a variety of subjects ranging from women’s rights in Saudi Arabia to rural depopulation in Kansas. Mori previously worked as a producer and writer at ABC News and as a production assistant on the CNN show Erin Burnett Outfront.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.