New exhibition explores the work of enigmatic musician Lou Reed

Christopher Booker

Connie Kargbo
Connie Kargbo

Mori Rothman
Mori Rothman

As co-founder of The Velvet Underground in the 1960s, Lou Reed helped change the direction of music. As a solo artist, he challenged convention and never stopped experimenting. And through a new exhibition about his creative life at the New York Public Library, the enigmatic musician's work continues to challenge perceptions. Christopher Booker reports.

Christopher Booker

Connie Kargbo
Connie Kargbo

Connie Kargbo has been working in the media field since 2007 producing content for television, radio, and the web. As a field producer at PBS NewsHour Weekend, she is involved in all aspects of the news production process from pitching story ideas to organizing field shoots to scripting feature pieces. Before joining the weekend edition of PBS Newshour, Connie was a Peace Corps volunteer in Thailand where she trained Thai English teachers.

Mori Rothman
Mori Rothman

Mori Rothman has produced stories on a variety of subjects ranging from women’s rights in Saudi Arabia to rural depopulation in Kansas. Mori previously worked as a producer and writer at ABC News and as a production assistant on the CNN show Erin Burnett Outfront.

@morirothman

